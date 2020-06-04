AngloGold's Mponeng mine off to slow restart

Jun. 04, 2020 10:56 AM ETAngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)AUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • AngloGold Ashanti (AU +0.7%) says it began a phased restart this week of its Mponeng mine in South Africa - the world's deepest mine - with four crews on the first shift, just 9% of the normal full complement of 44 crews.
  • The company says it aims to gradually ramp up to 50% capacity at the mine after a week-long closure because 196 workers tested positive for COVID-19.
  • AngloGold says during the closure it ensured contact tracing was completed, reviewed protocols at the site, engaged with government and unions, and conducted a deep clean of key areas.
