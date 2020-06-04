Viva Gold (OTCPK:VAUCF) announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 12M units at a price of C$0.25 per unit for gross proceeds of up to C$3M, subject to a minimum subscription of C$5K.

Each unit comprises of one common stock and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant.

Gross proceeds are to be allocated for drilling, technical/environmental/permitting studies, exploration of company's Tonopah project and general working capital.

RAB Capital has already subscribed for 5M units for total subscription of $1.25M.

A conditional board representation agreement states a minimum 10% shareholding by subscriber.

