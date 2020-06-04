Electric heavy-truck maker Nikola (NKLA +7.2% ) has begun trading today on the Nasdaq after its merger with VectoIQ (VTIQ) was approved by shareholders.

The deal provides Nikola with more than $700M in new cash, much of it from a transaction involving Fidelity Investments and P. Schoenfeld.

Founded in 2014, the company has developed a series of all-electric Class 8 trucks that can be powered by batteries or hydrogen fuel cells.

It has over 14,000 preorder reservations for the trucks, representing more than $10B in potential sales.