New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority has pulled its newest subway cars from service after two cars were detached from a moving train.

The entire R179 fleet from Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) has been pulled until further notice after the incident in Chambers Street Station.

The MTA says 10 passengers were safely evacuated with no reported injuries to customers or employees.

Earlier this year, the entire fleet of subway cars was pulled for two weeks after reports of doors opening while a train was moving.