Stocks slide back into the red

U.S. stocks fall back into the red after a brief foray into positive territory in Thursday morning trading.

More stimulus from the European Central Bank buoyed spirits briefly, and U.S. weekly job claims fell, but not by as much as expected.

The Nasdaq slides 0.5% , the S&P 500 falls 0.3% and the Dow slips 0.1% .

The 10-year Treasury yield rises 6 basis points to 0.80%, and the U.S. Dollar Index falls 0.7% to 96.67.

Gold, though, up 0.7% to $1,717.40 per ounce, continues to rise.

Crude oil falls 1.7% to $36.66 per barrel.