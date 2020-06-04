Destination XL (DXLG +2.3% ) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 49.3% Y/Y to $57.23M.

As of June 2, 2020, ~201 stores are open across the country and expect all of the stores to reopen by the end of June.

With respect to the opened stores, some stores are performing better than others.

Overall comparable sales initially were down an average of 70-80% to last year, but performance has improved week-to-week and today are down ~40% to last year.

Gross margin declined 2,060 bps to 23.1%.

Merchandise margin decreased 7.3% due to higher promotional activity in response to COVID-19 as well as an increase in inventory reserves of $0.7M.

SG&A expense margin was 56.1% compared to 39.5% Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA loss was $18.9M compared to income of $4.8M Y/Y.

At May 2, 2020, cash balance of $26.1M, total debt of $96.5M and remaining availability under credit facility of $16.8M.

Previously: Destination XL reports Q1 results (June 4)