AstraZeneca (AZN -1.4% ) announces several agreements aimed at providing global access to the University of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine, now called AZD1222.

It has inked a $750M deal with public-private foundations CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance that will support the manufacture, procurement and distribution of 300M doses with delivery to start by year-end.

It has also inked an agreement with the Serum Institute of India to supply 1B doses for low- and middle-income countries with a commitment to provide 400M doses before year-end.

AZN recently agreed to supply 400M doses to the U.S. and UK after it in-licensed Oxford's vaccine. A Phase 2/3 study in ~10K healthy volunteers is underway in Britain.

CEO Pascal Soriot has repeated his company's commitment to provide the vaccine "across the globe at no profit."