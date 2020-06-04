Toro Company (TTC -3.7% ) reported Q2 net sales decline of 3.4% Y/Y to $929.4M, driven by COVID-19 impacts; and net earnings of $98.4M (-14.8% Y/Y).

Sales by segments: Professional $661.09M (-8.6% Y/Y); Residential $261.98M (+12.9% Y/Y) reflecting mass retail strength and strong retail demand; and Other $6.31M (-1.1% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin declined by 40 bps to 33%; and operating margin declined by 78 bps to 13.5%.

Adj. gross margin was 33.4%, down 100 bps ; and Adj. operating earnings as a percentage of net sales decreased 240 bps to 14%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD $70.89M, compared to $163.99M a year ago.

Company has liquidity of ~$800M, including cash and cash equivalents of $200M and unutilized availability under its revolving credit facility of ~$600M, as of May 1, 2020.

Company expects the most pronounced year-over-year sales and EPS percentage declines in 3Q20; also expects negative year-over-year fourth quarter sales and EPS growth.

