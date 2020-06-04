BMO Capital Markets lifts its price target on Outperform-rated K12 (LRN +0.3% ) to $32 from $30 to rep almost 25% upside potential.

"We are raising our estimates and target price following our recently hosted meetings with management, given our increased conviction in accelerating growth," updates analyst Jeffrey Silber.

"Demand indicators for fall managed school programs are running about two months ahead of schedule, and while parents could still decide not to enroll, we expect enrollment growth to accelerate this fall... While state/local budget constraints could pressure revenue per student, we still expect accelerating revenue growth in F2021."