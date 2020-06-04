Amyris (AMRS +2.2% ) executes a binding funding agreement with institutional investors to raise $200M at $3/share through a private investment in public equity ("PIPE"); comprises 49% of common stock and 51% of preferred stock

The Company expects to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes and to repay certain outstanding indebtedness by ~$61M to lower total debt to ~$162M

"We are very excited to have obtained funding that will enable us to execute our strategic priorities, support business growth, further reduce debt and simplify our balance sheet and help us attain positive cash flow from operations," said Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer.

Jefferies and Cowen served as joint lead placement agents; Oppenheimer served as co-placement agent.