Methanex (MEOH +5.7% ) is upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform with a $19 price target, cut from $31, at Scotiabank, citing the company's improved liquidity as well as positive supply and demand for methanol.

Methanex said last night it amended its $300M committed revolving credit facility and $800M non-revolving construction facility, which will provide "greater flexibility on the timeline" to complete the Geismar 3 project.

Scotiabank's Ben Isaacson says he previously could not upgrade the stock "with confidence" until the company secured additional financing flexibility under its credit facilities.

MEOH's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Neutral, but its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.