Hovnanian slims down as May contract pace picks up

Jun. 04, 2020 11:43 AM ETHovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV)HOVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) jumps 16% after the homebuilder cuts about $20M in annual overhead costs even as its contract pace starts to improve.
  • During May 2020, the number of consolidated contracts increased 28% to 687 homes from 536 homes in May 2019.
  • "As the market rebounds from the pandemic, we believe this new organizational alignment should allow us to be even more cost efficient in pursuing our growth plans and should result in a more rapid repair of our balance sheet," said President and CEO Ara K. Hovnanian.
  • Expects to maintain liquidity within its targeted range of $170M-$245M, said CFO Larry Sorsby.
  • HOV is beginning to "cautiously move forward with our land and land development activities in most markets," he said.
  • Fiscal Q2 net income of $4.1M, or 63 cents per share, improved from net loss of $15.3M, or $2.56 per share, in teh year-ago quarter.
  • For the quarter ended April 30, 2020, Q2 revenue of $538.4M increased 22% Y/Y.
  • Q2 homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, improved to 14.5% from 13.3% a year ago.
  • Q2 number of consolidated contracts fell 3.8% Y/Y to 1,487 homes.
  • Cancellation rate increased to 23% in Q2 vs. 19% a year earlier.
  • Previously: Hovnanian reports Q2 results (June 4)
