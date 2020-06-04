AstraZeneca (AZN -1.6% ) will collaborate with Lexington, MA-based Accent Therapeutics to develop and commercialize RNA-modifying proteins (RMPs) for the treatment of cancer.

The partnership will leverage AZN's skills in advancing oncology medicines and Accent's know-how in RMP-targeting therapies, a new field called epitranscriptomics.

Under the terms of the deal, Accent will be responsible for R&D activities for an as-yet-unnamed preclinical program through Phase 1. AZN will lead subsequent development and commercialization following regulatory approvals. Accent will have the option to co-develop and co-commercialize in the U.S. AZN will have an exclusive option to in-license global rights to two additional programs for which Accent will conduct the preclinical work.

Accent will receive $55M upfront, option fees, milestones and tiered mid-single-digit-to-low-double-digit royalties on net sales. If it elects to join AZN in the U.S., it will split profits and losses.