It's a tale of two takes on Netflix (NFLX -1% ) today, with bullish and bearish firms each seeing what they need to reinforce their views.

Credit Suisse has reiterated its Outperform rating - acknowledging that there's some deceleration going on from the peak of the lockdowns (which spurred heavy increases in viewing), but that underlying trends are still strong, and the company is growing momentum in Asia Pacific.

It has a price target of $465, implying 11% upside.

Meanwhile, Benchmark has reupped its Sell rating, mainly looking at the same figures. The stay-at-home story is starting to fade, and Netflix will face a challenge with the nascent return of live sports to the landscape this summer, it says. Meanwhile, the contribution from international sales is likely seeing a negative impact from softness in the dollar.

Its price target of $340 implies 19% downside.

Overall, the Street is still Bullish on the stock, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.