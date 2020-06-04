BP (BP -1.3% ) says it has turned over rights to operate the South Caucasus Pipeline, part of the network due to start carrying gas from Azerbaijan to Europe this year, to a unit of Azeri state firm SOCAR.

In line with an agreement initially signed in 2013, SOCAR will take over as technical operator of all dedicated SCP facilities in Azerbaijan and Georgia.

BP is leading the international consortium developing Azerbaijan's giant Shah Deniz field, which is expected to make its first deliveries to Europe this year via the Southern Gas Corridor, of which the SCP is a part.