The NBA is set to vote shortly on a proposal to restart its season with 22 teams in a short format to be played in a "bubble city" scenario.

The league's board of governors has a conference call set for 12:30 p.m. ET to discuss the details of a plan to play out the season at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

The plan would include 13 teams from the Western Conference and 9 from the Eastern Conference, which would play eight regular-season games, a potential play-in tournament for an eighth seed, and playoffs, ESPN reports.

Those teams would include the top 16 in the standings, plus six more that are currently within six games of eighth place.

The teams would begin training at team sites in July, moving to full training camps in Orlando later in the month. And all would face strict safety protocols.

Related tickers affected by NBA news: Nike (NYSE:NKE), AT&T (NYSE:T), MSGE, MSGS, MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN), Disney (NYSE:DIS), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY).