Germany unveiled sweeping incentives for electric cars, while also taxing heavy SUVs with staggered taxes for polluting combustion-engined cars.

The German government doubled its share of the existing purchase incentive for EVs and hybrids to €6K for a pure EV in addition to an OEM-backed subsidy of €3K.

Per the Federal Office for Economy and Export, the vehicles eligible for the full subsidy include the BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) i3, Hyundai's (OTCPK:HYMLF) Ioniq and Kona models, Kia's E-Nero, Peugeot's (OTCPK:PEUGF) electric 208, Renault's (OTC:RNSDF) Zoe and Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3.

The new EV policy is seen as a boost for Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) with its electric push starting to accelerate.