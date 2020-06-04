Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) announce a 50-50 joint venture proposing to build two giant lithium ion batteries in Australia that would dwarf the world-record storage facility built there by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in 2017.

The Fluence JV would build twin 250MW/125MWh lithium ion batteries in Victoria and New South Wales to act as a "virtual transmission line" to allow better access for clusters of wind and solar plants.

The JV says it can have the units up and running within 14 months, much more quickly than building out transmission infrastructure to accommodate more renewables.

The batteries would eclipse the 100MW/129MWh battery at Hornsdale in South Australia, installed by Tesla in 2017 and currently billed as the world's largest.