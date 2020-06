A Brazilian federal court has ordered Petrobras (PBR -0.7% ) to rename the huge Lula offshore oilfield, says Salim Mattar, the special secretary of privatization at the Economy Ministry.

Petrobras decided in 2010 to rename its Tupi field as "Lula," which means "squid" in Portuguese and is how former President Luiz Inacio da Silva was known.

Mattar says in his Twitter account that the court ruled the name of the oilfield could be seen as a personal promotion to former President Lula.