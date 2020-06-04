Seeking Alpha
Stewart Information buys United States Appraisals in digital drive

In a move that strengthens its digital real estate offering, Stewart Information Services (STC +1.4%) acquires United States Appraisals.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Enhances Stewart’s existing title insurance, settlement services, appraisal/valuation, and other real estate services for lenders, consumer banks, investors, and other mortgage industry partners in supporting real estate transactions on a national basis. 

United States Appraisals' portfolio of clients, national appraisal expertise, and technology, which includes the Valuguard Home Inspection mobile application, provides a foundation that will be a strong addition to Stewart’s existing capabilities, STC said.