Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) rose ~200% in Thursday's trading as protests continued across the world following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last week.

Body-camera name Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) is also outperforming the tape, up 20%, while larger peer and Taser-manufacturer Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) hits all-time highs.

The stocks broke out earlier this week as trading got underway, and have added to gains.

Other names in the personal protection and government surveillance space prone to buying this week, interrupted by a pullback yesterday, include Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX), Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC), Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO), Sturm, Ruger & Co. (NYSE:RGR) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI).