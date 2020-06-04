Goldman loses a bull, Wells Fargo gains one
Jun. 04, 2020 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), Wells Fargo (WFC) By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank analyst Matt O'Connor downgrades Goldman Sachs (GS +0.3%) to Hold from Buy, noting that good news already seems to be priced into its shares.
- Taking a cautious view on equity markets overall, O'Connor sees potential for an equities sell-off to affect several of Goldman's businesses, including trading, investment banking, and asset management.
- The perspective is reversed for Wells Fargo (WFC +2.9%), where the bar is already set low; O'Connor raises his rating on the bank to Buy from Hold.
- Lifting the bank's asset cap, imposed by the Fed, will be key to allowing the bank to return to growth. That could occur with a dividend cut, which would still be a net positive, O'Connor writes.