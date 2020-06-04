Goldman loses a bull, Wells Fargo gains one

  • Deutsche Bank analyst Matt O'Connor downgrades Goldman Sachs (GS +0.3%) to Hold from Buy, noting that good news already seems to be priced into its shares.
  • Taking a cautious view on equity markets overall, O'Connor sees potential for an equities sell-off to affect several of Goldman's businesses, including trading, investment banking, and asset management.
  • The perspective is reversed for Wells Fargo (WFC +2.9%), where the bar is already set low; O'Connor raises his rating on the bank to Buy from Hold.
  • Lifting the bank's asset cap, imposed by the Fed, will be key to allowing the bank to return to growth. That could occur with a dividend cut, which would still be a net positive, O'Connor writes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.