Jefferies posts a list of ten cyclical stocks that posted more than a 10% increase in operating cash flow during Q1 despite the pandemic, an increase in Q1 cash flow compared to last year as a whole and what it calls a "reasonable" balance sheet with a net to debt equity ratio of less than 100%.

The group singled out by Jefferies includes Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC), Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), Newmont (NYSE:NEM), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Rollins (NYSE:ROL), Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST),