Zoom Video Communications (ZM -5.6% ) - currently under the microscope for its approach to securing/encrypting its video calls - is in advanced talks with Google Cloud (GOOG -1.5% , GOOGL -1.5% ) to use its cybersecurity service, The Information reports.

That service alerts users to the dangers of clicking on links that are tied to malicious sites and purposes.

An agreement would mean Zoom could flag links to those malicious websites that are sent to users through Zoom chat, according to the report.