No love for private equity after Labor allows PE in 401(k)s

Publicly traded private equity firms don't seem to be gaining after the Department of Labor issues guidance that makes it easier for employers to offer private equity components in the 401(k) plans they offer their employees.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) slips 0.7% .

The guidance addresses private equity investments as part of a professionally managed multi-asset class vehicle structured as a target date, target risk, or balanced fund. It doesn't authorize making private equity investments available for direct investment on a standalone basis.

The guidance "will help Americans saving for retirement gain access to alternative investments that often provide strong returns," U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said.

Critics, though, say that private equity investments are riskier and may not offer the "stronger returns" that Scalia mentions.

“The private equity part of private markets are some of the riskiest investments with extremely high-leverage and very high fees,” Dennis Kelleher, president and CEO of consumer advocacy group Better Markets told CNBC.

In addition, "the truth is that private equity performance and returns have often been poor at best,” he said.