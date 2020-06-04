Restaurant stocks are higher as more parts of the U.S. economy reopen to help drive incremental dine-in and takeout traffic. The rally comes against a broad market showing a minor decline.
Some of the harder hit restaurant chains from the pandemic are showing the biggest gains on the day - including Denny's (DENN +10.0%), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE +9.1%), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB +9.4%), Chuy's Holdings (CHUY +6.0%), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN +5.9%), Dine Brands Global (DIN +7.0%), Shake Shake (SHAK +4.9%) and Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH +7.7%).