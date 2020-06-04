Ivanhoe says Kakula copper mine advancing ahead of schedule
Jun. 04, 2020 1:51 PM ETIvanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVPAF)IVPAFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Underground development at Ivanhoe Mines’ (OTCQX:IVPAF +1.2%) Kakula copper mine, in Congo, continues to advance ahead of schedule, with more than 15.4 km now complete, or 4.7 km ahead of plan.
- In May, the mining team set its fifth consecutive monthly development record of 1 868 m of underground advancement – 535 m ahead of plan for the month.
- The company says that major development at the Kakula mine is primarily in ore with an average grade of about 8% copper; this ore is being placed on high-grade surface stockpile that now totals about 51,000 tonnes, grading an estimated 5.86% copper.
- An adjacent medium-grade stockpile contains about 306,000 t, grading an estimated 3.06% copper.