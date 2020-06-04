SigmaTron International (NASDAQ: SGMA) +28% and Wagz, a privately held Pet Technology company, have proposed a business combination as per which the former would issue ~2.27M new shares thereby leading to one-third ownership by the latter in the combined company.

Deal likely to close by end of August 2020 subject to SigmaTron raising additional capital of $7.5M required for expanded operations.

Incremental revenue from in-app purchases of Wagz Smart Collar and data analytics will be of significant addition to SGMA core business.

Business Insider data reveals that global pet care market is likely to grow to $281B by 2023 with fastest growing segment Pet Tech to reach $24B by 2024.

Press Release