Rockstar Games (TTWO -1.6% ) is temporarily shutting down access to its hit online games Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online, in reaction to the unrest following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Another Take-Two unit, 2K Games, has muted its channel in similar reaction.

Those are the latest moves from videogame companies in reaction to the nationwide protests. Activision Blizzard delayed season launches for its Call of Duty games earlier this week, and Epic Games delayed a Fortnite live event and its season 3 launch.