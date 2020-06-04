Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) climbs 11% after Bloomberg reports that the business development is again searching for a buyer, citing people familiar with the matter.

The firm's agreement to be acquired by Sierra Income unraveled last month on the back of market turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, Medley said its special committee would remain in place and it would be free to explore alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

Houlihan Lokey has reached out to potential acquirers in recent weeks to test their interest in MCC.

Medley hasn't made a final decision and the company could decide to remain independent, the people said.

Previously: Sierra Income scuttles Medley mergers (May 5)