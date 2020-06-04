Electronic Arts launches 25+ games on Steam
Jun. 04, 2020 Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Electronic Arts (EA -0.7%) launches the first wave of 25+ EA games on Steam, with more on the way.
- New EA games developed for PC will also launch on Steam alongside other platforms, including the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection which launches tomorrow.
- “We want to make it easy to play the games you love, wherever you want to play. Delivering games to the Steam community is an important step in achieving this goal,” said Mike Blank, SVP, Strategic Growth. “Not only are we excited to have our games on Steam, but we look forward to bringing them even more value when our subscription becomes available in the Summer.”