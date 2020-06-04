Dunkin' Brands expected to recover significantly in U.S.

BTIG thinks consensus estimates on Dunkin' Brands (DNKN +0.5% ) are too conservative with the recent update on the recovery at Dunkin' Donut looking solid.

"We expect the Dunkin' U.S. sales recovery to continue over the coming months, aiding franchisee cash flow and reducing the financial strain on the company," updates analyst Peter Saleh."

Saleh says new unit development is likely to slow this year, but notes the recent pace of sale improvement will help franchisee generate about 80% of pre-COVID cash flow expectations.

"This level of franchisee cash flow, combined with more than one year of cash on the balance sheet, will allow Dunkin' to navigate this environment with limited damage to its restaurant base, franchisees and capital structure," he predicts.

Shares of Dunkin' Brands have trailed two of its better known peers, but BTIG sees upside potential. The firm's price target of $75 on the Buy-rated restaurant stock works out to a 22.5X multiple off the 2021 EPS estimate. That valuation is based on the stock's three-year average given the current sales recovery and unit and earnings growth trends.