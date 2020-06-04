Corteva (CTVA +4.1% ) trades sharply higher after a U.S. appeals court vacated the Environmental Protection Agency's registration of Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY -3.1% ) dicamba herbicides, which analysts say should boost demand for the company's rival Enlist product.

Enlist has been wildly successful since its launch last year, and banning dicamba will "supercharge" its market penetration, Bernstein analyst Jonas Oxgaard tells Bloomberg.

"Farmers are willing to pay up for Enlist to avoid chemicals drifting and for good neighbor relations," Oxgaard tells Bloomberg. "Farmers have been voting with their wallets, and this ban is like a final nail in the coffin."