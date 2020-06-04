Lancet retracts paper that raised concerns about safety of malaria drugs

At the request of the authors, the Lancet has retracted a controversial study on the use of malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients. The data, published on May 22, suggested that their use was associated with higher mortality risk and increased frequency of ventricular arrhythmias.

The authors, who were not directly involved with data collection, felt that they could no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources.

A study published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that hydroxychloroquine failed to demonstrate a treatment benefit in preventing COVID-19 in at-risk people above and beyond placebo.