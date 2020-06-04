Pompeo to urge broader adoption of Nasdaq-like rules on Chinese listings

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will warn investors about "fraudulent" accounting practices of China-based companies and will suggest that Nasdaq's recent move to tighten listing rules for such companies provide a template for all exchanges around the world, CNBC reports, citing prepared remarks Pompeo is scheduled to deliver today.

The remarks back up the Trump administration's desire to make it more difficult for some Chinese companies to list on exchanges outside of China.

It's the latest point of contention added to an already tense relationship between the U.S. and China.

On Friday, President Trump said his administration would start the process of eliminating special U.S. treatment for Hon Kong to punish China for imposing new national security legislation on former British territory.

