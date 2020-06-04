Citi Private Bank issues mid-2020 outlook

Citi Private Bank mid-2020 outlook suggests changes in client investment portfolios amid challenging economic conditions.

It foresees a rapid economic rebound with disparities in countries based on respective economic growth, stimulus efforts and exposure to trade and tourism.

David Bailin, Chief Investment Officer, Citi Private Bank said "The impact of unprecedented stimulus measures upon valuations has also prompted us to review our long-term asset class return estimates. We think these call for a new approach to building portfolios".

The report recognizes markets and assets with greater rebound potential - emerging markets, small- and mid-cap equities globally, and certain “COVID cyclical” sectors.

Bonds may no longer help; instead diversify, put excess cash to work and then stay invested for long term.

Citi suggested sectors in 2018 and 2019 - digital disruption, economic power shift to Asia, rising healthcare demand from aging population - have outperformed during the pandemic.

Press Release