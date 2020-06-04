Russian investigators have launched a criminal probe and Pres. Putin declared a national state of emergency following a leak of ~20K tons of diesel fuel from a power station in the Arctic.

Mining company Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY -10.2% ), which operates the facility, says the incident on May 29 followed the sudden failure of posts supporting the basement of the storage tank.

The head of the power plant where the incident took place was arrested.

Nornickel says it reported the incident in a timely manner, but one of the criminal cases opening by investigators involves negligence over the late reporting of the accident.