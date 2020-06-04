Plug Power (PLUG +19.5% ) pops as much as 20% to its highest since February after Barclays initiates the stock with an Overweight rating and $7 price target, calling the company the "elder statesmen" of the U.S. hydrogen economy.

Plug Power is in a "small group of renewable pure plays that are viable alternative investments to mainstream alternatives" solar and wind, Barlcays analyst Moses Sutton writes.

PLUG's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.