Eni (E -0.2% ) says it is creating a division to focus on renewable energy, as part of a corporate reorganization.

The new division, to be called Energy Evolution, which will be led by current CFO Massimo Mondazzi, will be centered around the businesses of power generation, transformation and marketing of products "from fossil to bio, blue and green."

The Natural Resources division, which will be run by current Chief Upstream Officer Alessandro Puliti, will focus on the company's oil and gas upstream portfolio.

"This new structure reflects Eni's pivot to the energy transition, an irreversible path that will make us leaders in decarbonized energy products," says CEO Claudio Descalzi.