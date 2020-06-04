Expect an ugly unemployment number tomorrow, economists say

With millions more Americans losing jobs in May on top of the the 20.5M in April, economists estimate that the unemployment rate will rise close to 20% for May.

They estimate ~8.3M jobs were lost last month, bringing the unemployment rate to 19.5%, according to Dow Jones. The Department of Labor issues its Employment Situation report tomorrow.

In the April report, the unemployment rate jumped to 14.7% from 4.4% in March.

The good news is that economists expect to start seeing an improvement in June numbers.

“May was this transition month. The layoffs were very high, but in the latter part of the month, rehiring started," Ethan Harris, head of global economics at Bank of America, told CNBC.

Harris and Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West, both expect that 50% of the layoffs will be temporary.

It will be important to watch continuing jobless claims over the next couple of weeks, economists said.