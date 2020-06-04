Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) reports resort adjusted EBITDA fell 37% Y/Y to $304.4M in FQ3 after COVID-19 impacted the company's ability to operate.

The ski resort operator plans to be operational for the North American summer and Australian ski season in late June or early July, and opening dates for each business are subject to new information and public health guidance with regard to COVID-19. Vail anticipates being materially negatively impacted by the travel environment in FQ4 and says it will see lower visitation to its resort properties.

In a balance sheet update CEO Rob Katz says Vail had total cash and revolver availability on May 31 of ~$1.1B, with $465M of cash on hand, $419M of U.S. revolver availability under the Vail Holdings credit agreement and $168M of revolver availability under the Whistler credit agreement.

MTN -0.22% AH to $206.97.

Previously: Vail Resorts EPS beats by $0.83, beats on revenue (June 4)