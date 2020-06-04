MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is 0.5% lower after hours following Q1 earnings where it topped expectations thanks in part to revenue growth that topped strong expectations.

Revenues rose nearly 46% overall, lifted by core subscriptions.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $95.6M, representing a 73% gross margin.

Operating loss was $7.4M, improved from a year-ago loss of $12.6M.

And net loss similarly improved to $7.3M from $12.1M.

Revenue breakout: Subscription, $124.9M (up 48.6%); Services, $5.47M (up 1.5%).

Liquidity was $977.5M after the quarter's $5.9M use of cash from operations; free cash flow was -$8.5M.

For Q2, incorporating impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's guiding to revenue of $125M-$127M (above consensus for $120M) and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.41 to -$0.38 (worse than expected -$0.36).

For the full year, it sees revenues of $520M-$530M (above expected $517.6M) and EPS of -$1.34 to -$1.21 (on the high side of consensus for -$1.34).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release