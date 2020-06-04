RH (NYSE:RH) says its business trends improved week over week from late March through the end of the quarter.

Revenue ended being flat in FQ1 compared to a year ago and adjusted gross margin rose to 41.8% of sales vs. 39.1% a year ago.

"Due to aggressively reducing inventory receipts and the disruption across our global supply chain as a result of the virus, we currently expect revenue growth to lag demand growth by approximately 10 to 12 points in the second quarter. Conversely, we expect a positive impact to revenues in the second half as manufacturing recovers and inventory receipts catch up to demand," updates RH Management.

Shares of RH are up 1.57% AH to $252.30.

