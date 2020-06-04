At separate special meetings, Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and TD Ameritrade shareholders approved the proposals that will allow Schwab to acquire TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD).

The deal is expected to be completed in H2 2020; integration is expected to take 18 to 36 months.

More than 99% of the shares cast by Schwab stockholders voted in favor of a proposal to issue new Schwab common shares to TD Ameritrade stockholders as consideration for the acquisition.

At the TD Ameritrade meeting, more than 99% of votes cast were voted in favor of the merger agreement with Schwab.

The number of authorized shares of Schwab capital stock will increase by 300M, and Schwab will be authorized to issue 300M shares of Schwab nonvoting common stock, each with a par value of $0.01 per share.

