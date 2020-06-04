Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is down 2.9% in early postmarket trading following its mostly in-line fiscal Q2 earnings report, where a dip in its core chip solutions segment was made up for by software growth.

Overall, revenues rose 4% to $5.74B, and net income was flat at $2.32B (just $11M lower than the year prior).

Adjusted EBITDA ticked up slightly to $3.21B from $3.11B.

Revenue by segment: Semiconductor solutions, $4.03B (down 2%); Infrastructure software, $1.72B (up 21%).

Cash flow from operations rose to $3.21B from $2.67B, and free cash flow rose to $3.07B from $2.54B.

For its Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $5.6B-$5.9B (vs. consensus for $5.8B), and EBITDA of $3.22B plus or minus $75M - 56% of revenue at the midpoint. "Our third quarter guidance for semiconductors reflects a surge in demand from cloud, telecom and enterprise customers, offset by supply chain constraints and an expected substantial reset in wireless," CEO Hock Tan says.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

