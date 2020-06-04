Gap (NYSE:GPS) reports sales fell 43% in Q1. Comparable sales were down 61%, even with a 13% gain in online sales. The Athleta brand performed the best during the quarter, with only an 8% drop in comparable sales, driven higher by +49% jump in online sales.

90% of the company's stores were closed after March 19. Today, more than 1,500 stores are open ahead of plan.

"While we are pleased that store traffic and productivity is exceeding expectations, particularly at Old Navy and Athleta, we continue to plan conservatively as significant uncertainty remains ahead," says Gap CFO Katrina O’Connell.

Gap says it has undertaken a strategic review of its real estate portfolio.

Shares of Gap are down 6.84% in AH trading to $11.31.

