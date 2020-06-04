Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) has sold off 15.9% after hours in the wake of its expectations-beating Q1 earnings.

Shares had run up more than 50% over the past month and gained 24.3% over the past five days, suggesting a sell-the-news reaction.

Revenues rose 50% to $201.7M, a "phenomenal" quarter, said CEO Stewart Butterfield, who says the work-from home jolt will have an impact of "generational magnitude" and continue to catalyze adoption in the company's category.

Paid customers rose 28% to over 122,000; of them, 963 made up more than $100K in annual recurring revenue (up 49%). Net dollar retention rate was 132%.

Gross profit (non-GAAP) rose to $179.2M from $116.9M; gross margin rose to 88.9% from a year-ago 86.7%.

Operating loss was halved to $16.6M from a loss of $33.8M.

Net cash from operations was $8.7M (4% of total revenue) vs. a year-ago use of cash of $14.1M. Free cash flow was $3.7M (2% of revenue) vs. a year-ago -$34.2M.

It's initiating guidance for Q2, expecting revenues of $206M-$209M (Y/Y growth of 42-44%, and above consensus for $199.9M) and EPS of -$0.04 to -$0.03 (above expectations for -$0.06).

In updated guidance for the full year, it now sees revenues of $855M-$870M (growth of 36-38%, and in line with $861.3M expected) and EPS of -$0.19 to -$0.17 (above consensus for -$0.20). It's withdrawn full-year calculated billings guidance due to the pandemic.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release