American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is down 2.57% in AH trading after a historic 41.10% gain today on the heels of a business update. The one-day pop was the largest ever for AAL on a percentage basis.

Underpinning the enthusiasm, the airline is ramping up to 55% of last year's U.S. capacity in July after seeing strong booking trends over the last few weeks.

Shares of AAL are still down 42% YTD after today's moonshot.

Previously: American +9% after boosting schedule for July (June 4)