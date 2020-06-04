PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) falls 6.2% in after-hours trading after its low end of guidance for fiscal 2021 revenue trails consensus.

PD expects FY2021 revenue of $204.0M-$213.0M vs. $206.8M consensus; sees non-GAAP loss per share of 25 cents-30 cents vs. 31-cent loss consensus.

sees fiscal Q2 non-GAAP loss per share of 6 cents-7 cents, better than the consensus estimate for a 8-cent-per-share loss.

Expects Q2 revenue of $50.0M-$51.0M vs. $47.8M consensus.

Non-GAAP loss per share for the quarter ended April 30, 2020 was 4 cents, beating the average analyst estimate for a loss of 9 cents and better than the 22-cent loss per share a year ago.

Fiscal Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of 86.7% increased from 85.7% a year ago.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

