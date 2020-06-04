Stock rally takes a rest as FAANG names all fall

Stocks fell slightly, with the S&P 500 posting its first loss in five days, following a disappointing jobs report showed continuing jobless claims rising after falling last week, raising questions about the stability of the economic recovery.

Dow flat, S&P -0.3% , Nasdaq Composite -0.7% .

The Nasdaq 100, which consists of the 100 largest non-financial stocks from the Nasdaq Composite, hit an intraday record before closing -0.8% .

The European Central Bank unveiled larger than expected increase to its emergency bond buying program to 1.35T euros, and extended them until at least the end of June 2021.

In the U.S., the FAANG stocks all fell, with Netflix -1.8% , Alphabet -1.7% , Facebook -1.6% , Apple -0.8% and Amazon -0.7% .

Eight of the 11 S&P sectors closed lower, led by utilities ( -1.8% ); on the flip side, financials finished +2.2% .

U.S. Treasurys sold off, with the 10-year yield adding 6 bps to 0.82% to break out of its two-month trading range.